The Town of North Hempstead has revised its five-year capital plan to funnel millions of dollars to road repaving and sidewalk improvements.

During a meeting last Wednesday, town finance director Jessica Lamendola told council members that North Hempstead’s 2018 capital plan is similar to the 2017 plan. The biggest change is that the town wants to add an extra $2 million per year, from 2018 to 2022, for residential and industrial road repairs. Under the plan, the town would spend $4.2 million a year on roads, totaling $21 million across a five-year period.

“The town’s road infrastructure is critically important to our council members, and they continue to indicate that they’d like to see more funds dedicated to road and sidewalk improvements,” Supervisor Judi Bosworth said about the proposal.

Bosworth said the sidewalk budget would also get a boost.

“Sidewalk repairs are important for pedestrian safety, of course, and this year we’re making a commitment to address sidewalks by increasing the allocation from $100,000 to a million dollars annually,” she said.

The sidewalk repair budget is scheduled to get $1.15 million in 2018, $750,000 in 2019 and $600,000 in 2020, according to a draft copy of the 2018 capital plan. Bonds and state dollars would pay for the improvements, according to the plan.

The 2018 capital plan may be revised before going to the council for approval on Dec. 19, town officials said.

Before drafting the plan, Lamendola and the finance department met with officials in each town department and developed a list of projects that each area hoped to fulfill. Some projects didn’t make the cut for budgetary reasons, Lamendola said.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lamendola also noted some of the capital projects the town has already completed, including an outdoor classroom at Martin “Bunky” Reid Park in Westury, a greenhouse at Clark Botanic Garden in Albertson, parking lot improvements at the Roslyn LIRR station in Roslyn Heights and a revamped locker room at Whitney Pond Park’s pool in Manhasset.

“Although we may not get to every project that we hope to get to, our departments are very busy and are taking these very seriously,” Lamendola said.