The Town of North Hempstead has finalized a new six-year contract with its Civil Service Employees Association union that includes a 1.75 percent salary increase in 2018.

Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and CSEA Long Island Region President Nick LaMorte on Tuesday called the agreement fair. The contract, which covers the period from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2022, covers about 345 town employees.

“I think [the contract] is a very fair and equitable agreement for the town, its residents and the CSEA members who provide services,” LaMorte said in a statement.