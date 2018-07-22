The North Hempstead Town Board voted at its Tuesday meeting to approve a handful of administrative staffing changes across several departments.

After nearly three decades working for the town, John Tiernan resigned as highway construction supervisor. His annual salary was $94,076, but with more than $32,000 of overtime last year, his salary topped $126,000. Tiernan's overtime pay put him among the top five highest OT recipients in the town.

Roy Smitheimer, who was the secretary to the commissioner of planning and development, resigned from his $70,353-a- year position after five years working for the town. He also served as the deputy director of the town’s nonprofit Business and Tourism Development Corporation and had taken on additional responsibilities in the role after the 2017 departure of Kim Kaiman, the agency's former executive director. Town spokeswoman Carole Trottere said that the agency was not being disbanded and that duties would be redistributed to several employees in the planning department.

The town also shuffled some positions in its comptroller’s office. Officials said that the search for a permanent comptroller is on hold for now and that Finance Director Jessica Lamendola, who has been acting comptroller since March, will continue in that role. On Tuesday, the board also appointed Lamendola to serve as assistant treasurer of the town’s Solid Waste and Management Authority. Her annual salary of $126,434 will remain unchanged with the new responsibilities.

Chief Deputy Town Comptroller Dennis Morgan resigned after four years working for the town. According to town records, Morgan's salary was $115,284. Deputy Town Comptroller Tania Orenstein will fill his place. The promotion includes a $10,000 raise, which will boost Orenstein's salary to $122,000.

The town also hired Albert Wong as a deputy town comptroller at an annual salary of $89,000, and Alan Goldman as deputy commissioner of finance, at an annual salary of $113,000. Officials said the position had been vacant for a few months.