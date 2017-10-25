The Town of North Hempstead has announced it will begin litigation against the owner of the Roslyn Country Club for breach of contract.
The town board voted 7-0 Tuesday to authorize litigation against Corona Realty Holdings LLC, the owner of the recreational facility that the town agreed to purchase nearly five years ago.
The country club’s owner “refused to move forward” on the agreement that would have allowed the town to buy the club and rehabilitate its former pool and recreation facility, according to a recent news release issued by the town.
Roslyn Country Club is also a neighborhood with about 700 homes; the residents have access to the recreational facility.
“The community is rightly frustrated by this situation, and we hope that this action will move the situation forward in a positive direction,” said Supervisor Judi Bosworth in a news release. “The residents of Roslyn Country Club deserve a functional pool facility in the community, and the Town will explore all options necessary to accomplish that goal, including this litigation.”
