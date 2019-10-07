TODAY'S PAPER
North Hempstead Town proposes 'tight' $135.2M budget

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth has proposed a $135.2 million town budget for 2020 that includes a 1.3% increase over the current spending plan and no service cuts or layoffs.

The tentative budget would allocate $69.2 million to the town's general fund, $38.3 million to the town outside village fund and $27.7 million for 20 town-operated special districts. The town approved $68.6 million, $37.2 million and $27.7 million, respectively, for the 2019 budget.

For 2020, Bosworth’s administration wants to increase the general fund tax by 1.2%, largely to cover salary increases for union members. The outside village fund tax would remain flat under the proposal.

Bosworth submitted what she called an “extremely tight” tentative budget on Sept. 25 during a town council meeting.

In a work session last Thursday, Bosworth said she has asked her staff to find “additional efficiencies in their operations” and her administration will continue to find ways to cut expenses and increase government efficiency by using technological software.

“This budget … is a tough but realistic document. There are no fanciful revenue projections,” Bosworth said. “That means there’s a lot of pressure on our department heads to live within tight constraints but still provide the services our residents deserve.”

Bosworth noted that in September the town for the fifth time received a Aaa bond rating — the highest a municipality can get from Moody's Investors Service.

The town will vote on the tentative budget on Thursday. A preliminary budget will be presented on Oct. 24. Council members are scheduled to vote on the final budget on Oct. 30. The public can comment on the budget at each of the three meetings, all starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall on 220 Plandome Rd. in Manhasset.

