Town of North Hempstead officials opened the newly renovated pool at Clinton G. Martin Park in New Hyde Park in June despite being issued violations by the Nassau County Fire Marshal's office for missing equipment, and still have not corrected the violations, said officials from the fire marshal's office.

Fire marshals visited the pool on June 29, the day before its scheduled reopening, and noticed that workers were installing a fire alarm system, fire detection system and water sprinkler system that hadn’t been tested or approved by the fire marshal, said Michael Uttaro, Nassau County assistant chief fire marshal. Fire marshals said town workers were told the pool should not be opened without either system functioning.

“There are a lot of combustible components in there [the pool], and you need it [a fire alarm] to notify occupants if there’s a situation where they need to evacuate,” Uttaro said Wednesday.

On June 29, the fire marshal cited the town for two violations for failure to install the fire alarm and sprinkler systems.

Supervisor Judi Bosworth did not respond to questions about the fire alarm and sprinkler systems, but the town issued a statement Wednesday.

“The pool was opened with a fire watch system in place, which is permissible and safe,” town spokeswoman Carole Trottere said in the statement. “The contractors are still on site finishing up. The fire alarm and sprinkler systems will be completed before they leave.”