The North Hempstead Town board has established a redistricting commission that will review 2020 census data to consider recommending new council district boundaries.

At a Feb. 17 board meeting, the town's Democratic majority approved a resolution 4-3 to establish a "nonpartisan" seven-member commission, which will create a report to advise the board on redistricting. The report is expected to be finalized by the end of May and the board will adopt any changes. The supervisor and each board member have nominated a town resident to the commission.

Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, along with the two Republican council members, voted against the resolution, saying she needed an additional week or two to further discuss the matter. She noted that former Supervisor Jon Kaiman appointed three members to the 2012 redistricting committee.

In 2012, the town board formed a nine-member committee, made up of one appointee from each council member and three from Kaiman, to review the 2010 census data. DeSena said the 2012 commission set a "precedent" and questioned the change.

"As far as I could tell there was no consideration given to that policy and that’s what I wanted to discuss among the council people," DeSena said. "You always have to ask why are we changing the status quo."

At the time, former Republican Councilwoman Dina DeGiorgio pushed back and proposed a committee of three members appointed by Republicans and three by Democrats. The proposal was rejected.

The redistrictingcommittee in 2012 recommended and adopted several changes, including shifting the Village of Munsey Park from the 4th District to the 6th, and moving an area in Herricks from the 5th to the 2nd District.

In a statement Wednesday, Councilwoman Veronica Lurvey, a Democrat, stressed the importance of the process and said redistricting "can have a tremendous effect on the residents."

"Restrictions are being put in place to ensure that we have a fair and objective committee devoid of political influence," Lurvey said. "We have always invited our residents to have a seat at the table. Redistricting should be no different. We will work together to ensure an equitable and balanced redistricting process."

The requirements state that the appointees should not hold or have held a political party leadership position since January 2012; should not be an elected official since January 2012; nor should they be a town employee, consultant or vendor.

The commission will hold at least three public meetings, respond to public comment and approve a report. Town officials said they will hire a consultant to provide redistrict mapping services as the next step in the process.