Two months after North Hempstead town officials and veterans started a petition for a veterans outpatient clinic closer to home, a mobile veterans center for basic health needs will arrive in town later this month, Sen. Chuck Schumer announced Monday.

The mobile center will serve as an interim option while discussions continue with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for a permanent new clinic, officials said.

“Our local veterans deserve a more immediate solution to their travel issues while the VA’s review to establish the community-based clinic is underway, and this new unit is just what the doctor ordered,” Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a news release. “While we continue to make the case for a new outpatient clinic, North Hempstead vets will soon benefit from greater convenience for some of their everyday medical needs.”

Town veterans have said it is increasingly difficult for aging veterans to travel to the nearest VA Center in Northport. A permanent community-based outpatient clinic would act as a satellite location where veterans could also receive basic treatment such as health check-ups, according to the VA website.

The future location and schedule for the mobile center have not been finalized, a Schumer spokesman said.