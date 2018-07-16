TODAY'S PAPER
89° Good Afternoon
89° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Schumer joins push to open a veterans medical clinic in North Hempstead

Veterans say an outpatient clinic in North Hempstead would make travel to appointments easier than going to the two existing clinics in Valley Stream and East Meadow, or the Northport VA Medical Center.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, at a news conference Monday

Sen. Chuck Schumer, at a news conference Monday at North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington, calls for the federal government to establish an outpatient clinic for veterans in the town. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Christine Chung christine.chung@newsday.com
Print

Weeks after North Hempstead veterans launched a community petition for a veterans outpatient clinic closer to home, Sen. Chuck Schumer pledged his support to the effort.

“Establishing a vets’ community-based outpatient clinic on Long Island is just what the doctor ordered for the North Shore of Nassau County,” Schumer (D-N.Y.) said at a news conference Monday at North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington. “My message today to the VA when it comes to this effort by North Hempstead, the answer is simple: give 'em what they want.”

Veterans say they have been collecting hundreds of signatures over the past month with the goal of establishing an outpatient clinic in the town, which would join Nassau’s two other clinics in Valley Stream and East Meadow. The veterans have said that driving to the existing clinics and the nearest Northport VA Medical Center presents an inconvenient and taxing effort for aging veterans.

Anthony Catalano, 98, of Mineola, served in the Army during World War II. Because he can no longer drive, he said he relies on getting rides from others to get to the Northport VA center.

“After 75 years, they should do something for the veterans. I came home in ’46 … What about the guys that are coming home now?” Catalano said after Schumer's news conference.

By Christine Chung christine.chung@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Glenn Zaleski, 36, of Greenport, is led into Cops: 1 dead, 6 hurt after drunken driver hits van
Artic Avenue in Bohemia, where the South Bay 2 sections of road 'deleted' from Islip map
The object of Tricrosse is to use lacrosse-style 2 LI dads create game with lacrosse-style sticks, nets
Developers are seeking permission to build a golf Public hearing on proposed East End golf course
Joel performs at Madison Square Garden on Dec. Behind the scenes with Joel ahead of 100th MSG show
Suffolk samples test positive for West Nile virus