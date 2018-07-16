Weeks after North Hempstead veterans launched a community petition for a veterans outpatient clinic closer to home, Sen. Chuck Schumer pledged his support to the effort.

“Establishing a vets’ community-based outpatient clinic on Long Island is just what the doctor ordered for the North Shore of Nassau County,” Schumer (D-N.Y.) said at a news conference Monday at North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington. “My message today to the VA when it comes to this effort by North Hempstead, the answer is simple: give 'em what they want.”

Veterans say they have been collecting hundreds of signatures over the past month with the goal of establishing an outpatient clinic in the town, which would join Nassau’s two other clinics in Valley Stream and East Meadow. The veterans have said that driving to the existing clinics and the nearest Northport VA Medical Center presents an inconvenient and taxing effort for aging veterans.

Anthony Catalano, 98, of Mineola, served in the Army during World War II. Because he can no longer drive, he said he relies on getting rides from others to get to the Northport VA center.

“After 75 years, they should do something for the veterans. I came home in ’46 … What about the guys that are coming home now?” Catalano said after Schumer's news conference.