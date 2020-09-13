TODAY'S PAPER
Woman killed in North Hills crash, Nassau police say

Nassau police at the scene Saturday in North

Nassau police at the scene Saturday in North Hills where a passenger was killed after a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole, authorities said.   Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A 76-year-old Queens woman died following a single-vehicle crash in North Hills Saturday, according to Nassau police.

The driver of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz, a 53-year-old woman, was heading southbound at 5:10 p.m. on Searingtown Road when she struck a telephone pole near the intersection with Diana’s Trail, police said.

Nadejda Skokova of Rego Park, a rear passenger in the car, suffered multiple injuries and was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver and her four-year-old son, who was also in the backseat, were taken to a local hospital for evaluation but not injured, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a brake and safety test and the investigation continues.

