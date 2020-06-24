A North Lawrence man faces multiple charges after he broke into a home in the village early Wednesday and forcibly touched a female minor, Nassau police said.

Norbin Mayorga, 30, broke into the home on the same block where he lives, Lawrence Avenue, through an unlocked rear bedroom window about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said in a statement.

Mayorga made his way into a room in which a brother and sister, both minors, were sleeping, police said. He sat on the girl’s bed and forcibly touched her, police said.

He then “took out a serrated knife and stated that if the female victim screamed he would kill her and her brother. The female victim screamed and the defendant fled the scene on foot through a rear bedroom window,” police said.

Mayorga was taken into custody without incident at his home after an investigation, police said.

He was charged with first-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and forcible touching, officials said.

He will be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Mineola, police said.