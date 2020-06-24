TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Man broke into North Lawrence home, forcibly touched girl

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A North Lawrence man faces multiple charges after he broke into a home in the village early Wednesday and forcibly touched a female minor, Nassau police said.

Norbin Mayorga, 30, broke into the home on the same block where he lives, Lawrence Avenue, through an unlocked rear bedroom window about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said in a statement.

Mayorga made his way into a room in which a brother and sister, both minors, were sleeping, police said. He sat on the girl’s bed and forcibly touched her, police said.

He then “took out a serrated knife and stated that if the female victim screamed he would kill her and her brother. The female victim screamed and the defendant fled the scene on foot through a rear bedroom window,” police said.

Mayorga was taken into custody without incident at his home after an investigation, police said.

He was charged with first-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and forcible touching, officials said.

He will be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Mineola, police said.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip.

