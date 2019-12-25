A North Massapequa firehouse was "pretty much destroyed" by a fire Christmas morning, Nassau County police said.

Officers responding to a 6:10 a.m. call at the 1000 North Broadway department headquarters found the firehouse “fully engulfed,” a police spokesman said.

No injuries were reported, a police spokesman said, and the fire is out. The blaze destroyed two engines, a ladder truck and an ambulance, according to North Massapequa Fire Department Chief Joseph Pesale.

Arson investigators were at the scene. Investigators are sometimes called for severe fires, the spokesman said, though their presence doesn't necessarily indicate that the fire was the result of foul play.

North Broadway was closed in both directions from North Poplar Street to North Syracuse Avenue because of the fire.

The department has three companies and 90 volunteers, according to its website. The 2020 budget for the North Massapequa Fire District, which oversees the department, is $3 million.