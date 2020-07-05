TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandNassau

One dead, two injured in North Massapequa shooting, Nassau police say

The Nassau County police investigate scene of a

The Nassau County police investigate scene of a multiple shooting on West Drive in North Massapequa at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020. Credit: PAul Mazza

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
One man was fatally shot and two other people wounded Saturday night in a shooting at a North Massapequa party, Nassau police said.

Officers responding to a shooting at about 11:17 p.m. at the house on West Drive found the three victims, police said. A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and two other male victims were in stable condition at a hospital after being treated for gunshot wounds, police said.

No other information about the case was available, including the ages of the two other victims, who discharged the gunshots, whether a weapon was recovered, and what may have precipitated the shooting, according to Officer Craig Beatty, a Nassau police spokesman.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

