One man was fatally shot and two other people wounded Saturday night in a shooting at a North Massapequa party, Nassau police said.

Officers responding to a shooting at about 11:17 p.m. at the house on West Drive found the three victims, police said. A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and two other male victims were in stable condition at a hospital after being treated for gunshot wounds, police said.

No other information about the case was available, including the ages of the two other victims, who discharged the gunshots, whether a weapon was recovered, and what may have precipitated the shooting, according to Officer Craig Beatty, a Nassau police spokesman.