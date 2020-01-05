Nassau police said they are investigating an armed robbery at a North Merrick convenience store Saturday night.

A masked male suspect entered the Fast Break Food Mart on Merrick Avenue about 9:45 p.m. and approached the cashier, police said. He displayed a handgun and took an undetermined amount of cash from the register before fleeing on foot northbound on William Street.

The suspect was described as 5-3, 170 pounds, and about 17-years-old, police said. He was wearing a black ski mask, black gloves, a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information can call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477 or 911. Callers will remain anonymous