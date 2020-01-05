TODAY'S PAPER
Armed suspect holds up North Merrick convenience store, police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Nassau police said they are investigating an armed robbery at a North Merrick convenience store Saturday night.

A masked male suspect entered the Fast Break Food Mart on Merrick Avenue about 9:45 p.m. and approached the cashier, police said. He displayed a handgun and took an undetermined amount of cash from the register before fleeing on foot northbound on William Street.

The suspect was described as 5-3, 170 pounds, and about 17-years-old, police said. He was wearing a black ski mask, black gloves, a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information can call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477 or 911. Callers will remain anonymous

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

