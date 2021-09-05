More than 50 rescued dogs, including puppies, are on the way from storm-ravaged Louisiana to Port Washington for adoption into their forever homes.

North Shore Animal League America’s emergency rescue team retrieved the animals from a Shreveport shelter partner before Hurricane Ida hit the Gulf region. The partner, Paws4Life, needed to make room in anticipation of animals displaced by the storm.

The dogs are expected to arrive at North Shore's Port Washington headquarters between 11 a.m. and noon Monday, according to an organization news release.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana Aug. 29 as a Category 4 hurricane, cutting out power to 1 million people and causing 12 storm-related deaths in the state. It could take until the end of the month to restore full power, state officials said.

North Shore Animal League America’s mobile unit distributed donated animal and cleaning supplies through Paws4Life. The group then filled the unit with the dogs for the trip back to Port Washington.

The league is scheduled to bring additional supplies to Shreveport and return with more animals next week.

For more information on relief efforts visit animalleague.org.

With AP