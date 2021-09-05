TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Port Washington shelter the next stop for dogs rescued from Gulf region

These two puppies are among more than 50

These two puppies are among more than 50 dogs scheduled to arrive Monday in Port Washington from Louisiana for adoption. Credit: North Shore Animal League America

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

More than 50 rescued dogs, including puppies, are on the way from storm-ravaged Louisiana to Port Washington for adoption into their forever homes.

North Shore Animal League America’s emergency rescue team retrieved the animals from a Shreveport shelter partner before Hurricane Ida hit the Gulf region. The partner, Paws4Life, needed to make room in anticipation of animals displaced by the storm.

The dogs are expected to arrive at North Shore's Port Washington headquarters between 11 a.m. and noon Monday, according to an organization news release.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana Aug. 29 as a Category 4 hurricane, cutting out power to 1 million people and causing 12 storm-related deaths in the state. It could take until the end of the month to restore full power, state officials said.

North Shore Animal League America’s mobile unit distributed donated animal and cleaning supplies through Paws4Life. The group then filled the unit with the dogs for the trip back to Port Washington.

The league is scheduled to bring additional supplies to Shreveport and return with more animals next week.

For more information on relief efforts visit animalleague.org.

With AP

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Nassau top stories

A class is conducted on the steps outside
Colleges return, to crowded classrooms, mask and vaccine mandates — and delta 
Jamie Atkinson, a 9/11 first responder, at Sayville
'We weren't thinking it would harm us.' LI's 9/11 first responders endure pain, illnesses
Karen and Mike Civitella, of West Sayville, go
Forecast: Chance of showers, then mostly sunny
Only Rabbi Susan Elkodsi will be worshiping in
More Rosh Hashanah on LI in person, but still not back to normal
Rosalie Herman, 4, and her brother Josoel, 8,
Latinos now make up 20.2% of LI's 2.9 million people, census shows
Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci.
Brown: Why did the Huntington Town supervisor cross the road?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?