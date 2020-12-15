Police are investigating after the hack of a Great Neck yeshiva high school website Monday in which anti-Semitic videos and songs were posted.

A Twitter post shows a laptop with the name of the high school, North Shore Hebrew Academy, on the screen as well as video of what appear to be Nazis marching during World War II and a song threatening the lives of Jewish people.

Scott Richman, the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League of New York/New Jersey, said his organization has been in touch with school administrators and helped them connect with law enforcement.

The cyberattack has shaken academy administrators, parents and students, Richman said.

"We don't know if it is a single person, a group, somebody local or somebody far away," he said.

North Shore Hebrew Academy administrators did not immediately return a request for comment.

A spokesman for the Nassau County Police Department said they are assisting Lake Success police in investigating the hack.

Lake Success police referred calls to Nassau police.

Word of the attack was widely reported on social media, including on "Moms and Dads of Great Neck," a Facebook group.

"This is beyond disgusting and horrible," one member wrote. "It is so sad to see such incidents in our community."

Richman said anti-Semitic attacks have increased this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"When you are at home, you can't do graffiti and you can't do harassment," Richman said. "But you can do social media."