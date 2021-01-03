A motorist who lost control of a 2004 Volvo SUV in North Valley Stream Saturday night was killed in a crash involving four vehicles in North Valley Stream, according to Nassau police.

The Volvo was traveling southbound on Franklin Avenue at 8:55 p.m. Saturday when the motorist lost control and hit an occupied vehicle at a traffic light. The Volvo continued southbound and struck two parked cars. The second vehicle was occupied, police said.

The Volvo came to a stop against a brick wall. The motorist, whose identity is being withheld by police, sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.