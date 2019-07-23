Firefighters from 11 Nassau County departments battled a midmorning mansion fire in Muttontown, bringing an attic blaze under control shortly after noon, fire officials said.

The fire at the estate on Northern Boulevard was reported in a 911 call at 10:18 a.m.

Between 100 and 120 firefighters responded to the scene under the direction of East Norwich Fire Department First Deputy Chief Griffin Rosen. They saved the estate, though not before a partial roof collapse, Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said.

Uttaro said there were no civilian injuries and no reported firefighter injuries. Investigators responded and said preliminary indications are the cause was an accidental electrical fire.

"All the houses up there are large," Uttaro said, noting the property was an estate and said the best efforts of responding firefighters limited the damage as much as possible. "They made a very aggressive move on it," Uttaro said, "and a great stop."

Responding departments included: East Norwich, Syosset, Oyster Bay, Bayville, Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Locust Valley, Glenwood, Westbury, Jericho and Port Washington.

Old Brookville and Muttontown police also closed down Northern Boulevard in both directions between Mill River Road and Ripley Lane to ensure firefighter and emergency vehicle access to the scene.