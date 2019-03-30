Cops: Driver rams police cruiser, flips SUV

A man driving on the shoulder of the Long Island Expressway refused to pull over for a Nassau highway officer, leading police on a pursuit that ended on the Northern State Parkway when he rammed the marked cruiser and flipped, authorities said.

The driver in an Audi sport utility vehicle deliberately struck the cruiser twice during the pursuit and flipped about 9:50 a.m. on the parkway's eastbound lanes, near Exit 37 Manetto Hill Road in Plainview, police said.

The driver and his passenger were taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. The officer was not injured, authorities said.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes for about five hours as Nassau police investigated, State Police said.

The driver was arrested and charges were being processed late Friday night, including failure to stop, Nassau police said. Other details, including where the pursuit started, were not immediately available.

Photos from the scene showed an Audi with major front-end damage, and several highway cruisers.