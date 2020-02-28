TODAY'S PAPER
Northern State Parkway east closed at Exit 35S in Jericho for crashes, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The eastbound Northern State Parkway remains closed at Exit 35S, Route 106, in Jericho for two separate crashes early Friday, State Police said.

The New York State 511 website said the closure was reported at 6:49 a.m. and traffic camera footage from the scene shows one vehicle overturned against the center median and multiple ambulances and police vehicles on site.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

The westbound lanes had also been closed been closed because of response vehicles needing access to the scene. Those lanes have since reopened, State Police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

