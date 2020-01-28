One person was killed in a serious two-car crash and subsequent vehicle fire that closed the eastbound Northern State Parkway in the Roslyn Heights-Searingtown area Tuesday, State Police said.

The state Department of Transportation 511 website said the road is closed between Exit 28N, Willis Avenue, and Exit 29, Roslyn Road.

The closure was put in place at about 9 a.m.

State Police said two cars were involved and that one person had been killed, but said details of the accident were still emerging.

It was not immediately clear how long the road would remain closed in the area.