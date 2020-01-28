TODAY'S PAPER
One person killed in Northern State Parkway crash, State Police say

Emergency personnel respond to an accident on the eastbound Northern State Parkway near exit 29 Roslyn Rd. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 in Roslyn. Credit: Howard Schnapp

One person was killed in a serious two-car crash and subsequent vehicle fire that closed the eastbound Northern State Parkway in the Roslyn Heights-Searingtown area Tuesday, State Police said.

The state Department of Transportation 511 website said the road is closed between Exit 28N, Willis Avenue, and Exit 29, Roslyn Road.

The closure was put in place at about 9 a.m.

State Police said two cars were involved and that one person had been killed, but said details of the accident were still emerging.

It was not immediately clear how long the road would remain closed in the area.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

