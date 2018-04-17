TODAY'S PAPER
Merrick man hit, killed on Northern State Parkway, police say

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
A Merrick man was fatally struck by a car in a westbound lane of the Northern State Parkway on Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police said.

Sean M. Sullivan, 30, parked his 2016 Subaru Forester on the right shoulder and apparently stepped into the right lane as he got out of his car, State Police said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation found the collision occurred when a 2016 Honda Civic traveling west in the right lane struck Sullivan.

Sullivan was taken to NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, where he was pronounced dead.

State Police are investigating the crash, which occurred about 4:22 p.m. on the parkway west of Exit 31.

State Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash contact State Police Farmingdale at 631-756-3300.

All calls will remain confidential.

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

