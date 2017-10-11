An accident involving a sport utility vehicle crashing into an overpass at Cantiague Rock Road in Hicksville forced the closure of the eastbound Northern State Parkway on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, State Police said.
One person was killed in a fiery one-vehicle crash into an overpass on the eastbound Northern State Parkway late Wednesday morning in Hicksville, State Police said.
Rufus Williams, 52, of Hempstead, was the lone occupant of a 2001 Toyota Sequoia when he “drove off the roadway” at 10:55 a.m., striking the bridge at the Cantiague Rock Road overpass, police said.
A photo from the scene...
