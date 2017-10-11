Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 64° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    NassauLong Island

    Northern State Parkway reopens after fiery fatal crash, cops say

    Updated
    By  john.valenti@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    An accident involving a sport utility vehicle crashing into

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    An accident involving a sport utility vehicle crashing into an overpass at Cantiague Rock Road in Hicksville forced the closure of the eastbound Northern State Parkway on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, State Police said.

    One person was killed in a fiery one-vehicle crash into an overpass on the eastbound Northern State Parkway late Wednesday morning in Hicksville, State Police said.

    Rufus Williams, 52, of Hempstead, was the lone occupant of a 2001 Toyota Sequoia when he “drove off the roadway” at 10:55 a.m., striking the bridge at the Cantiague Rock Road overpass, police said.

    A photo from the scene...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Gerard Terry, former leader of the North Hempstead Sources: Terry to plead guilty to tax evasion Former Sen. Alfonse D'Amato and his wife, Katuria Justice grants D’Amato’s wife visitation with kids Northwell volunteers listen to team leader Randy Howard LI medical team on way to Puerto Rico

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK