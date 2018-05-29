TODAY'S PAPER
Northern State Parkway eastbound lanes closed in Albertson

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Two eastbound lanes of the Northern State Parkway remain shut down in Albertson because of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night, State Police said.

One of the vehicles overturned about 7:20 p.m. just east of Exit 29, which is Roslyn Road, and landed on the median near the parkway’s westbound lanes, police said. That shut down one westbound lane, which also remained closed at 8:30 p.m., police said.

No serious injuries or crime was involved, police said, and troopers were awaiting tow trucks before reopening all lanes.

Initially, all three eastbound lanes had been off limits to traffic.

