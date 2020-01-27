A civil rights attorney on Monday filed a notice of claim against the Nassau County Police Department for what he called a case of police brutality against two teenagers in Roosevelt who were allegedly beaten and then detained for hours without their parents being notified.

The attorney, Fred Brewington, said at a fiery news conference in his office in Hempstead that the police “took these young boys away from their mother and their father and hid them” for hours. He called it a “kidnapping” and contended the boys were falsely arrested for an assault they did not commit.

But Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said in a statement Monday that a department investigation found police behaved appropriately.

“An investigation was conducted and three juveniles were arrested for this crime," he said. "One of the juvenile subjects, age 15, was also charged with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration. The investigation has revealed that police officers acted within the scope of the law and exercised restraint and professionalism at the time of arrest.”

The case stems from the arrest of three teens in Roosevelt on Jan. 21. They were riding their bicycles at about noon when police arrested and charged them with assaulting a 32-year-old man in the neighborhood.

Two of the boys were brothers, the third was a friend.

At the news conference, Brewington showed photographs of one of the boy’s white head coverings with blood on it.

“Nassau County police: Stop being an occupying force in our community,” Brewington said. “You don’t have the right to treat our young men as though they are criminals simply because they are black. That is called profiling.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The two brothers’ parents, who attended the news conference, said the oldest one, 15, ended up in Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside for hours that night with cuts to the head, a damaged ankle and other injuries.

Brewington called on police to fire the officers involved, or have them resign.

On Friday, Lt. Det. Richard LeBrun, a spokesman for the Nassau County Police Department, said the victim was struck “with closed fists repeatedly about the face and body causing substantial pain,” Le Brun said.

“At no time was excessive force used and a physical questionnaire was completed in the precinct indicating there were no injuries and the subject was in good health,” LeBrun said. “This document was verified and signed by both the juvenile subject and his mother at the time he was released from police custody.”

LeBrun did not comment last week on the allegation that the police took the boys away for hours without the parents being notified.

Brewington described the two brothers as model teenagers who are members of a local Boy Scout troop, attend church regularly and sing in its choir, are good students and do extensive community service.

The notice of claim alleges that police used foul language, made jokes about the boys, slammed them to the ground, kneeled on them, hit their bodies and slammed them on the hood and side of a car.

Then they prevented the boys from using their cellphones to contact their parents, the notice alleges.

Their mother, Mondy Tillery, finally located them at the First Precinct by using the GPS on their cellphones, the boys' father said Friday.

The notice of claim is required before a lawsuit is filed, which Brewington said he intends to do.