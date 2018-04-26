Federal investigators have taken over a probe into the death of a man struck by a train at the Long Island Rail Road’s Lynbrook station earlier this month, officials said Thursday.

The victim was struck by the train at about 8:15 p.m. on April 5 and pronounced dead at the scene, a Metropolitan Transportation Authority official said at the time.

On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed to News 12 Long Island that it was investigating the incident.

“We expect out preliminary report to be issued in early May,” the agency said in a statement.

LIRR officials confirmed the NTSB is investigating the incident and referred questions to the federal agency.

The LIRR said safety is the railroad’s top priority and that it was supporting the NTSB’s efforts and offering information to the agency to help.