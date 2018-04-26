TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
61° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Officials: NTSB investigating death of man hit by LIRR train

Lynbrook LIRR station is pictured March 16, 2017.

Lynbrook LIRR station is pictured March 16, 2017. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
Print

Federal investigators have taken over a probe into the death of a man struck by a train at the Long Island Rail Road’s Lynbrook station earlier this month, officials said Thursday.

The victim was struck by the train at about 8:15 p.m. on April 5 and pronounced dead at the scene, a Metropolitan Transportation Authority official said at the time.

On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed to News 12 Long Island that it was investigating the incident.

“We expect out preliminary report to be issued in early May,” the agency said in a statement.

LIRR officials confirmed the NTSB is investigating the incident and referred questions to the federal agency.

The LIRR said safety is the railroad’s top priority and that it was supporting the NTSB’s efforts and offering information to the agency to help.

Headshot

Alfonso Castillo has been reporting for Newsday since 1999 and covering the transportation beat since 2008. He grew up in the Bronx and Queens and now lives in Valley Stream with his wife and two sons.