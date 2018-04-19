The chief executive and president of the health system that runs the Nassau University Medical Center was unanimously fired late Wednesday by the board that oversees the hospital.

Dr. Victor Politi was terminated after directors with Nassau Health Care Corp., the public benefit corporation also known as NuHealth, met in executive session for nearly three hours. The directors voted 9-0 to remove him.

The board did not address the cause of Politi’s firing, which was part of a restructuring of hospital leadership voted on earlier Wednesday night.

Politi, who is paid $368,387 in annual salary, was told to immediately relinquish his keys, identification cards, electronic devices, vehicles, and logs owned by NuHealth.

Ronald J. Rosenberg, Politi’s attorney, likened the proceedings to a “star chamber.”

“What happened here tonight was a gross violation of due process,” Rosenberg said. “We are completely unaware of the basis for what took place today, and Mr. Politi was excluded from the room, so we have no idea whatsoever what this is all about.”

Paul A. Pipia, the hospital’s chief medical officer, was appointed interim CEO and president during an 8-0 vote, which included board member Warren Zysman’s abstention.

As the board members deliberated Politi’s fate in private in a conference room on the hospital’s 19th floor, a group of hospital doctors and administrators milled about outside.

Before joining NuHealth in 2014, Politi had served as acting Nassau County police commissioner and a deputy county executive under former Republican County Executive Edward Mangano. Politi has also worked as an emergency department physician at NUMC.

The board in August renewed Politi’s contract through the end of 2019 — months before the election of current County Executive Laura Curran.

In October, Curran, a Democrat, held a news conference across the street from NUMC in East Meadow and discussed Politi’s contract extension. She called NUMC “another symbol of the culture of corruption.”

NUHealth chairman George Tsunis, a Curran appointee, and Politi spoke for several minutes after the meeting, during which Tsunis told him, “I don’t take any pleasure in this.”

The resolution passed Wednesday night does not include severance pay, NuHealth General Counsel Megan Ryan said.

Rosenberg said he believed the firing to be “a breach of his contract, and a breach of his civil rights. We will undertake a review of what we’re going to do about it.”

In two months as chairman, Tsunis has vowed to eliminate waste, patronage and corruption at the hospital that cares for Long Island’s neediest populations. The board under Tsunis has voted to bar hospital officials from taking business trips to the Cayman Islands.

Tsunis also brought in a former federal prosecutor to review the hospital’s purchasing and contracting practices.

The board earlier in the evening hired veteran hospital executive Donald Ashkenase, who also serves as vice president of the Great Neck school board, to the $240,000-a-year post of chief operating officer. Another hospital administrator, Richard Rank, was appointed to the $185,000-a-year post as director of finance.

Tsunis said the two hires “have impeccable public safety net credentials.”