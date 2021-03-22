TODAY'S PAPER
Man, 34, jumps to his death from 8th floor of NUMC, Nassau police say

A man jumped to his death early Monday

A man jumped to his death early Monday from the eighth floor of Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, police said. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A 34-year-old man jumped to his death early Monday from an eighth-floor window at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, Nassau County police said.

In a statement, police did not disclose the identity of the man who "broke a window on the eighth floor before jumping and suffering self-inflicted fatal wounds."

Police said that about 3:40 a.m., officers arrived at the hospital on Hempstead Turnpike and found the man on the ground with "serious injuries." He was pronounced dead by a Nassau police medic, police said.

A police spokesman said the man was not a hospital employee. The spokesman declined to comment further because police had not released the man's identity.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers police news and general assignments. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

