A 34-year-old man jumped to his death early Monday from an eighth-floor window at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, Nassau County police said.

In a statement, police did not disclose the identity of the man who "broke a window on the eighth floor before jumping and suffering self-inflicted fatal wounds."

Police said that about 3:40 a.m., officers arrived at the hospital on Hempstead Turnpike and found the man on the ground with "serious injuries." He was pronounced dead by a Nassau police medic, police said.

A police spokesman said the man was not a hospital employee. The spokesman declined to comment further because police had not released the man's identity.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.