NYPD officer charged with murder to be released on bail

A Nassau County judge Tuesday set a $500,000 bond or cash bail for an NYPD officer charged with murder in the Farmingdale killing of his childhood best friend after the cop’s defense attorney cited evidence he said bolstered his client’s self-defense argument.

Anthony LaPinta, the Hauppauge-based defense attorney for rookie cop Errick Allen, 27, of North Massapequa, presented evidence including the officer's statement to investigators that the victim was “banging his head on the ground” as well as photographs showing injuries suffered by his client on the night of the shooting.

LaPinta said that about 40 photographs taken of his client by Nassau police detectives at the scene of the Farmingdale fatal shooting, which were turned over to him by prosecutors, support his client’s self-defense claim.

“Those photographs clearly show injuries to his body, in particular to his face, to his neck, to the side of his head, to his chest, to his hands, to his arms, to his elbows, to his knees … all consistent with a recent struggle, an altercation that happened,” LaPinta said. “Those photographs speak volumes of what I would consider a very viable justification defense in this case.”

LaPinta added: “It’s been learned that the defendant did tell law enforcement that the victim was ‘banging his head on the ground.’ ”

LaPinta also cited published reports of Ring doorbell footage claiming to contain the sound of shots Allen fired on the night of the killing.

“I think it’s fair to say [the gunshots] are of very rapid succession, which would also support the defense theory here of a justifiable shooting on a self-defense theory,” he said.

LaPinta also argued in his bail request that his client had extensive ties to the community, had served as an NYPD officer in the 109th Precinct in Queens and had not fled the area between the time of the fatal shooting and his arrest.

Allen was charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the May 12 shooting death of Christopher Curro, 25, of West Babylon. A district court judge had remanded Allen during his arraignment last week, but Acting Supreme Court Justice Robert A. Schwartz said he was moved by LaPinta’s arguments, despite prosecutor Joshua Gradinger strenuous objection to bail, calling the killing “an exceptionally brutal, personal, intimate killing.”

Schwartz said that as part of Allen’s bail, he would have to wear an electronic monitoring device and surrender his passport, as well as any firearms in his possession.

Schwartz set bail in three forms, as part of the new bail reform law, $500,000 cash or bond or a partially secured surety bond in the amount of $500,000 with a 10% deposit required.

LaPinta said afterward that his client would post the surety bond. It remained unclear Tuesday when Allen would be released.

“I feel in light of all the facts and circumstances that I’ve heard, including the defendant’s lack of a criminal record, his ties to the community and the fact that his family is willing to put up, or pledge, $500,000 in bail, I think would guarantee the defendant’s return to court,” Schwartz said. “Mr. LaPinta did point out the defendant, while he was being investigated for this crime, he didn’t flee even though it was likely that he was going to be arrested.”

Gradinger argued against any bail for Allen, but said if the judge was inclined, it should be “at the very least” $1 million.

Gradinger referred to Allen’s statement to detectives that Curro was banging his head on the ground as a “self-serving statement” and reminded the judge that Allen fled the scene after the shooting.

“This defendant made the conscious decision to pull that trigger — not once, not twice, not three times, not four times, not five times, not even six, judge, no less than six times,” said Gradinger, including one shot that was at “extraordinarily close range.”

Gradinger, who also cited Allen’s own admission to detectives that he shot Curro, added: “After this defendant committed this crime, despite the fact that he was a New York City police officer, he didn’t call 911, he didn’t wait at the scene, he didn’t render any assistance to his friend from childhood. He fled the location. And we don’t know where he went in the at least, at least half an hour from the point in time that he killed Christopher Curro until the point in time that he returned to the scene with his stepfather. We don’t know what he was doing. We don’t know the origin of those injuries that Mr. LaPinta makes reference to.”

Gradinger also called LaPinta’s description of the Ring doorbell video a “mischaracterization” and said he was “mystified” as to why the defense attorney brought it up.

Instead, Gradinger said, the video is “powerful evidence that refutes any suggestion that this killing was committed in a legally justifiable manner.”

Allen appeared by teleconference in an orange jail jumpsuit and wore a face mask, which he lowered to answer the judge when asked if he understood the jail terms and that he could be locked up again if he failed to comply.

Allen answered: “yes, sir.”

LaPinta said in a statement after the proceeding:

“We are thankful that Justice Schwartz acknowledged the importance and relevance of this new evidence and modified the bail accordingly. There are many facts to support a justification defense that will vindicate Errick Allen of any crime. This is a terrible tragedy that has destroyed the lives of two childhood friends and their families. “