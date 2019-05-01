TODAY'S PAPER
Off-duty NYPD officer killed in Lynbrook crash, officials say

The officer was not immediately identified and police are investigating the two-car accident on Peninsula Boulevard, police said.

An off-duty New York City police officer heading to work was killed Wednesday morning in a two-car accident in Lynbrook, officials said. (Credit: Jim Staubitser)

By Craig Schneider and Robert Brodsky craig.schneider@newsday.com, robert.brodsky@newsday.com @Scraigo
An off-duty New York City police officer heading to work was killed Wednesday morning in a two-car accident in Lynbrook, officials said.

The officer, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, was driving west on Peninsula Boulevard at 6:50 a.m. when his car collided with another vehicle near the Hempstead Avenue intersection, said Lynbrook Police Lt. Charles McCartney.

The officer's car then went off the road, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at an unrelated news conference. The officer was pronounced dead at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

The other driver, who also was not identified, was not seriously injured, police said.

The investigation continues.

At the news conference Nassau County Executive Laura Curran offered her condolences to the family of the officer.

Last month, a veteran NYPD highway officer and married father of five from Elmont was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Laurelton Parkway in Queens as he rode to work, officials said.

Officer Marc St. Arromand, 42, was traveling south about 5:30 a.m. April 11 near Merrick Boulevard when he lost control and was thrown from his 2011 Yamaha motorcycle, according to the NYPD. He struck a metal guard and was then hit by a vehicle.

Craig Schneider

