In a poignant ceremony, the family of Det. Steven McDonald, city officials and his fellow NYPD officers gathered Wednesday on the anniversary of his death to commemorate him with a plaque at the Central Park Precinct.

McDonald died on Jan. 10, 2017, at 59, after an apparent heart attack. He had been a quadriplegic since he was shot by a teenager in Central Park in 1986, but returned to work and spread a message of forgiveness that inspired many around the world who came to know him. Those attending the ceremony included former NYPD Commissioner William Bratton, Cardinal Timothy Dolan and former Mayor David Dinkins.

“Bitter because we miss him, but sweet because we knew him, because he taught us so much so beautifully,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said about the significance of the day.

In remembering McDonald, de Blasio said the detective’s message was one of protecting others and “forgiving those we come across who do the wrong thing as well as well as sobering those who do the right thing.”

McDonald’s widow, Patti Ann McDonald, who is mayor of Malverne, and the couple’s son, Sgt. Conor McDonald, spoke to a hushed crowd squeezed into the precinct reception hall.

“My father was giant in my life, he was my hero, he gave me all the opportunities I have,” said the son, who joined the NYPD in 2010.

Introducing his mother, he said she was the person who gave his father hope in the dark days after the shooting when it was clear McDonald would never walk again.

“Steven was an exceptional human, the best of the best. He was a loyal and loving husband and devoted and very passionate father,” Patti Ann McDonald said.

Recalling her husband’s competitiveness, she got a laugh from the crowd when she recalled his befuddling referees at sports games his son was playing.

“When Conor played competitive sports, the refs wouldn’t know what to do because Steven would be screaming,” she remembered. “You can’t yell at a man in wheelchair,” the chagrined referees said.