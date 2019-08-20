Republicans in the Nassau County Legislature have introduced two bills to create an office in the Nassau County Police Department to provide mental health services for police officers, including training and a cellular phone application and website in response to a sharp rise in NYPD suicides this year.

Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello announced the legislation — which was introduced Monday afternoon and could be voted on as soon as next month — at a news conference Tuesday morning in Mineola with members of his caucus and officials from the labor unions in the police department and sheriff’s office.

“Whatever it takes to protect these officers, we’re going to do it,” said Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park), who added that the assistance will be available to NYPD and Suffolk County officers who live in Nassau County. “It’s not just for Nassau County officers. The idea is, if there are officers from other jurisdictions living in Nassau County, Nassau County residents, these resources will be there for them.”

Nine NYPD police officers have committed suicide in 2019 — a figure more than double the four NYPD officers who took their own lives last year. Although the Nassau and Suffolk police departments have not had any of their officers commit suicide this year, top brass in both departments said they have recently trained more personnel and provided increased resources to officers who may be struggling with work stress and personal problems.

Nassau officials including Police Benevolent Association President James McDermott, the president of the Detectives Association John Wighaus and Brian Sullivan, president of the Correction Officers Benevolent Association, attended the announcement and expressed their support for the bills.

“Unfortunately when you work in law enforcement, you’re not immune to the same pressures and the same stresses that everyone in daily life is susceptible to,” said Sullivan. “But we don’t work in office buildings. We don’t work at the post office. We work with the worst of what society has to offer.”

Nicolello said he could not provide a cost to taxpayers for the services, but expected it would be nominal.

“I don’t see a great cost to this at all,” he said. “It just establishes this office within the police department. And how much does creating an app or website cost? It’s going to take additional personnel, yes. So I don’t have a dollar figure for you yet, but these services they’re providing are invaluable to us. The safety and lives of these officers is invaluable to us so whatever the cost is, we’ll pay it.”

Nassau County officials last week unveiled a free app, Nassau C.A.R.E.S., which cost the county $100,000 to create.

The Nassau C.A.R.E.S. app lists agencies and phone numbers for anyone who needs help with drug and alcohol abuse, gambling and suicide and provides treatment centers and other resources.

Nicolello said the proposed app for police would mirror the NYPD’s POPPA (Police Organization Providing Peer Assistance) program.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, a Democrat, said in a statement Tuesday: “In order to protect the communities we serve, our brave law enforcement officers must receive the tools and resources needed to protect their own health and safety. This includes proper mental health support. We’ve expanded access to mental health services to provide additional outreach to our officers. Stress is a byproduct of the law enforcement profession, and we want to make clear to our officers that it’s okay to ask for help. My administration is committed to ensuring that our Police Department has all the resources necessary for mental health wellness.”

Nicolello, who said he did not consult Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder as his caucus created the bills, said he would “certainly entertain” any idea from the department on how to strengthen the legislation.

Nevertheless, Nicolello said he imagined both the police department and his Democratic colleagues would be in full support.

“I know the police commissioner,” said Nicolello. “He’s going to be 100 percent supportive of this.”

Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun, a police department spokesman, did not immediately provide comment.

Asked about Democrats’ support for the bills, the legislature’s Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport) said in a statement: “Any initiative that will improve the well-being and on-the-job performance of Nassau County police officers is something that we would seriously consider supporting.”

The bill is co-sponsored by the legislature’s Republican majority and Legis. Denise Ford, a registered Democrat from Long Beach who caucuses with the Republicans.