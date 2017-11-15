A Lynbrook man, who was newly engaged and just one month away from graduating from the NYPD police academy, lost his battle with leukemia Tuesday, his fiancee said.

Jake Siciliano, 23, died Tuesday at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, Siciliano’s fiancee, Ashlee Ragusano, said.

“Heaven has gained an angel. The most amazing angel there ever will be, with the purest and kindest heart,” Ragusano wrote in a Facebook post early Tuesday morning.

Siciliano and Ragusano were engaged Oct. 1. Two weeks later the NYPD recruit was diagnosed with leukemia, said Ragusano, 21, of Valley Stream.

A GoFundMe page was created Oct. 23 to support Siciliano and his family while the new police officer underwent treatment and has since raised nearly $21,000.