Jake Siciliano, NYPD recruit from Long Island, dies from cancer

Siciliano was diagnosed with leukemia in October, two weeks after he got engaged, his fiancee said.

Jake Siciliano, 23, of Lynbrook, with his fiancee,

Jake Siciliano, 23, of Lynbrook, with his fiancee, Ashlee Ragusano. Siciliano died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Photo Credit: Ashlee Ragusano

By Rachel Uda  rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
A Lynbrook man, who was newly engaged and just one month away from graduating from the NYPD police academy, lost his battle with leukemia Tuesday, his fiancee said.

Jake Siciliano, 23, died Tuesday at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, Siciliano’s fiancee, Ashlee Ragusano, said.

“Heaven has gained an angel. The most amazing angel there ever will be, with the purest and kindest heart,” Ragusano wrote in a Facebook post early Tuesday morning.

Siciliano and Ragusano were engaged Oct. 1. Two weeks later the NYPD recruit was diagnosed with leukemia, said Ragusano, 21, of Valley Stream.

A GoFundMe page was created Oct. 23 to support Siciliano and his family while the new police officer underwent treatment and has since raised nearly $21,000.

Rachel Uda writes trending stories on issues across Long Island and also covers breaking news.

