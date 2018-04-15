TODAY'S PAPER
1 injured in Oceanside crash, Nassau police say

The scene of a crash on Sunday morning

The scene of a crash on Sunday morning in Oceanside, that injured at least one person, police said. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
At least one person was injured in a Sunday morning crash in Oceanside in which an unknown number of children were believed to be passengers, Nassau County police said.

A police spokesman said no details were immediately available but the crash happened about 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Waukena and Skillman avenues.

The spokesman said he had no information about how many vehicles were involved in the crash. A photo taken at the scene shows a red vehicle on its side and an SUV nearby that appeared to have front-end damage.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

