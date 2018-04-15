1 injured in Oceanside crash, Nassau police say
At least one person was injured in a Sunday morning crash in Oceanside in which an unknown number of children were believed to be passengers, Nassau County police said.
A police spokesman said no details were immediately available but the crash happened about 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Waukena and Skillman avenues.
The spokesman said he had no information about how many vehicles were involved in the crash. A photo taken at the scene shows a red vehicle on its side and an SUV nearby that appeared to have front-end damage.
