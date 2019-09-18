Nassau County police have assigned officers to Oceanside High School Wednesday, two days after a student was stabbed to death in an after-school brawl blocks from the school and following a threat being made targeting the school, police said.

A police representative confirmed the threat Wednesday, but did not provide details and said investigators believe it to be unsubstantiated.

“The Nassau County police department has increased our patrols at Oceanside High School as an abundance of caution and are working with the schools administration to ensure the highest level of safety for students and faculty," Nassau Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said in a statement. "All threats are always taken seriously and are being fully investigated. At this time these threats do not appear credible."

In a written statement to parents, school officials said they had been made aware of posts circulating on social media regarding "neighboring students" coming to the high school. Police had the names of the students who created the posts and were investigating, said the statement, signed by Oceanside Superintendent Dr. Phyllis S. Harrington.

In addition to police, the statement said the school's security and staff would also be on alert through the day.

"The safety and security of our students and staff remains our highest priority," the statement said.

A student, identified as Khaseen Morris, 16, died after being stabbed once in the chest Monday during what police said was an after-school fight in a strip mall parking lot following a dispute over a girl.

Morris died of his injuries just before midnight Monday at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside.

On Tuesday, police said dozens of teens recorded the stabbing on their smartphones instead of helping Morris.

"Kids stood here and didn't help Khaseen," Nassau Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of the department's Homicide Squad said Tuesday. "They'd rather video. They videoed his death instead of helping him."

Oceanside School District officials did not immediately comment on the police presence at the high school Wednesday.

In a letter to staff and local residents and parents, which was posted on the district website, Harrington wrote: "Dear Families, Staff and Community Members, It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that the student involved in the incident on Brower Avenue has passed away. We have counselors in place to support all of our students and faculty. We have reached out to the family to let them know we are here for them and to offer whatever assistance we can. I ask that we all come together as a community and keep the family in our thoughts during this painful time."

Longtime Oceanside High School teacher Frank Nappi said that while principal Gerri De Carlo has done “an excellent job” in keeping staff informed about the situation, “sadly there exists a palpable unrest” in the school Wednesday.

The current mood in the school was “very somber,” he added, and “unlike anything I’ve experienced in 31 years [as a teacher].”