Friends, family get set for 'final ride' to honor teen

Family and friends of a 16-year-old killed in an Oceanside stabbing are getting set to ride out Sunday afternoon on skateboards to remember the high school student.

Khaseen Morris, who had recently begun his senior year at Oceanside High School, died two weeks ago after being fatally stabbed in the chest during a Sept. 16 fight following a dispute over a girl, officials have said.

Sunday's half-a-mile ride was to begin at the Towers Funeral Home, where hundreds had said goodbye to Morris in a funeral service the day before. It will end at the strip mall parking lot on Brower Avenue where the fight occurred.

Tyler Flach, 18, of Lido Beach, who police said plunged a knife into Morris and pierced his heart, has been indicted by a grand jury on a murder charge and a weapon offense. Flach pleaded not guilty and his lawyer, Edward Sapone, previously said that evidence will show his client didn’t commit a crime.

Seven more teens, all of Long Beach, were arraigned Saturday, facing assault charges in connection with the fight that killed Morris and injured a 17-year-old male. Five teens entered not guilty pleas through their attorneys in First District Court in Hempstead. The remaining two were minors and not named.