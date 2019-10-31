Irritant in Hempstead building hospitalizes seven

Emergency personnel are on scene in Hempstead Thursday night investigating a Hazmat incident that sent seven people to the hospital following reports of an odor emanating inside a mixed-use building in the village, a fire official said.

Hempstead Village Volunteer Fire Department Chief Scott Clark said seven people were hospitalized complaining of “difficulty breathing, and irritants to their throats and eyes,” following a 4:15 p.m. report of an odor at the building at 250 Fulton Ave.

The symptoms were not life threatening, Clark said.

The Hazmat Bureau with the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene as of 5:30 p.m., he said.

“Hazmat is doing air monitoring. We have a confirmed irritant in the building,” Clark said.

Officials were not sure what the irritant was, he said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.