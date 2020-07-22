An alert off-duty Nassau police officer rescued a woman after she got stuck under a dock at the Wantagh Park Marina Wednesday afternoon and struggled to keep her head above water, authorities said.

The identity of the 80-year-old woman was not released by Nassau police.

After the officer "heard a splash and screams for help” at the marina about 2:45 p.m. he sprang into action, police said

“The officer was able to quickly locate an 80-year-old female submerged in water and trapped under the dock,” police said in a statement Wednesday night. “The officer was able to dislodge one board of the dock and grabbed hold of the female and held the woman’s head above the water while other responding units including the Emergency Services Unit and the Wantagh Fire Department were able to remove more dock boards and safely lift the woman onto the dock.”

The officer, who police did not identify, works for the Nassau police Aviation Unit, authorities said.

Police did not say what led to the woman being trapped under the dock.

She was concious and alert and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.