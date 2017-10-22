The Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early morning fire Sunday at a greenskeepers’ house on the property of the Glen Oaks Country Club in Old Westbury, authorities said.
One Old Westbury firefighter was injured in the blaze and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Former Old Westbury Fire Capt. Mike Rice said the fire started just after 5 a.m. Sunday and the two-story...
