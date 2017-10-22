Subscribe
    Officials: Fire engulfs building at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury

    Firefighters at the scene as a greenskeepers' house

    Firefighters at the scene as a greenskeepers' house is engulfed by flames at the Glen Oaks Country Club in Old Westbury on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. One firefighter suffered a minor injury, officials said. (Credit: Paul Mazza)

    The Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early morning fire Sunday at a greenskeepers’ house on the property of the Glen Oaks Country Club in Old Westbury, authorities said.

    One Old Westbury firefighter was injured in the blaze and taken to a hospital for treatment.

    Former Old Westbury Fire Capt. Mike Rice said the fire started just after 5 a.m. Sunday and the two-story...

