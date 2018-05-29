Fortune smiled Tuesday on a diesel truck driver transporting 10,000 gallons of fuel — and on a Rockville Centre gas station.

A fire in the tanker truck’s cab forced the driver, headed east on Sunrise Highway, to pull over, said Rockville Centre Fire Department chief Brian Cook.

That happened to be right next to the BP gas station at Ocean Avenue.

Cook reached the fire — called in at noon — within two or three minutes.

“We saw a heavy column of smoke while we were responding,” the chief said.

That led him to immediately request all units to battle the potentially explosive blaze.

“The cab of the truck was fully involved upon my arrival,” he said.

“The fire was impinging onto the 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel. Eventually, it would have heated up enough to explode,” or spill 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel, he said.

The first engine, arriving within five minutes, tapped the hydrant and began pouring water on the truck’s cab, the chief said.

The site borders Lynbrook, and its fire department also responded, turning its hoses on the tanker to keep the diesel cool, Cook said.

The fire did not spread to the gas station, though that was one of the risks.

“If the fire had not been knocked down as quick as it was, it would have extended to the gas station,” he said.

About 30 to 40 firefighters extinguished the blaze; no injuries were reported.

“Both the Rockville Centre and Lynbrook did a great job, and worked well together to get this situation under control; it could have gotten a lot worse,” Cook said.

“The training we do every day really paid off.”

What caused the fire is not yet known; Nassau County’s hazmat team, and the state departments of highway and transportation were notified, Cook said.

Gas station owner Hitendra Shah said the station, which was not damaged, has reopened, and the diesel fuel is being transferred to another truck.

As for the tanker truck that caught fire, he said: “The whole engine got burnt, and the right tire burst.”