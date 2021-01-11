The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a twin-engine plane "reported engine problems" moments before he crash-landed on Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Road, about 1.5 miles short of Republic Airport, on Sunday afternoon in Old Bethpage.

It was not immediately clear if the pilot, the only person aboard the twin-engine turboprop, declared an emergency before the crash.

Neither Nassau County police nor the FAA, citing policy, have identified the pilot — because he is the victim of an accident.

Records show the plane, a Cessna C421, is registered to 850 Atlantic Collision Inc., on Blake Avenue in Brooklyn.

The chief executive of that company is Marc Capus, according to state incorporation records. Capus' wife, Cinzia, said late Sunday afternoon that the family is from Bellmore and said her husband, who flies recreationally, was in surgery.

She said she had gotten a call while in church about the crash.

Officials confirmed the pilot was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow. His condition was not known Monday.

In a statement, the FAA said: "A twin-engine Cessna C421 crashed on Bethpage Sweet Hollow Road in Bethpage, N.Y., approximately 1.5 miles from Republic Airport in East Farmingdale, N.Y., yesterday [Sunday] at 1:04 p.m. local time. The pilot reported engine problems."

The statement said the National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the accident investigation.

In a news conference near the crash scene Sunday, Town of Oyster Bay supervisor Joseph Saladino said the Cessna struck a fence, the pilot narrowly avoiding an abandoned trash building about 50 yards away from the crash site.

Saladino said the pilot, who he said was 57, sustained serious injuries but was conscious when rescuers reached him. The fence the plane hit — located near Sweet Hollow and Winding roads — absorbed some of the crash impact, Saladino said.

"Had it gone 50 yards further, it would have crashed into that abandoned building, and it most likely would have been a fatality," Saladino said.

Records indicate the Cessna seats between 6 and 8 people. Police said in a statement that the plane had leaked fuel following the crash, a highway patrol officer "observed a small plane descending" that "appeared to be in distress" and that officer located the wreckage, entered the plane "and found the pilot pinned in the cockpit."

The former trash building is on a 135-acre town complex that includes a 40,000-square-foot solid-waste transfer station; a landfill gas collection system; a facility to weigh garbage and recyclables; a treatment facility for water that flows through municipal waste; and a vehicle maintenance garage, as well as offices and two incinerators that are not in use, according to a November article in Newsday.

With James Carbone