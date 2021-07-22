A crash involving a tanker truck and a utility pole has forced the closure of Old Country Road on the New Cassel-Hicksville border Thursday, police said.

Nassau County police said the crash occurred on Old Country Road near the Wantagh State Parkway at about 6:45 a.m. The truck collided with the pole, knocking down the pole and wires. There were no reported injuries.

Police said Old Country Road is closed both eastbound and westbound in the area for removal of the pole, wires and other debris.

State Police also have closed the entrances and exits to the Wantagh State Parkway in the area.

It is unclear how long the closures will remain in place, though police said its possible they could last through the morning rush hour.