Old Country Road closed due to tanker truck crash, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A crash involving a tanker truck and a utility pole has forced the closure of Old Country Road on the New Cassel-Hicksville border Thursday, police said.

Nassau County police said the crash occurred on Old Country Road near the Wantagh State Parkway at about 6:45 a.m. The truck collided with the pole, knocking down the pole and wires. There were no reported injuries.

Police said Old Country Road is closed both eastbound and westbound in the area for removal of the pole, wires and other debris.

State Police also have closed the entrances and exits to the Wantagh State Parkway in the area.

It is unclear how long the closures will remain in place, though police said its possible they could last through the morning rush hour.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

