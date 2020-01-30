TODAY'S PAPER
One person hurt in Westbury crash, Nassau police say

Nassau County police and the Westbury Fire Department

Nassau County police and the Westbury Fire Department responded to a car accident in Westbury Wednesday night. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
One person was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries following a crash Wednesday night in Westbury, Nassau County police said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Old Country Road and Post Avenue. It was reported in a 911 call at 7:47 p.m., police said.

Police and firefighters from the Westbury Fire Department responded to the scene and police said Old Country Road was briefly closed in the area.

Police said the cause of the crash was under investigation and said details of the accident were still emerging.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

