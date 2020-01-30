One person was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries following a crash Wednesday night in Westbury, Nassau County police said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Old Country Road and Post Avenue. It was reported in a 911 call at 7:47 p.m., police said.

Police and firefighters from the Westbury Fire Department responded to the scene and police said Old Country Road was briefly closed in the area.

Police said the cause of the crash was under investigation and said details of the accident were still emerging.