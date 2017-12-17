TODAY'S PAPER
Old Westbury home damaged by fire, official says

Westbury firefighters battle a house fire on Campo

Westbury firefighters battle a house fire on Campo Circle in Old Westbury on Sunday night, Dec. 17, 2017. Photo Credit: Kevin Imm

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
The cause of a two-alarm fire Sunday night that ripped through an Old Westbury home is under investigation, a fire department official said.

The blaze began on the first floor of the Campo Circle home between 7 and 7:30 p.m., spread into the attic and then through the house’s roof, Westbury Fire Department Capt. Tim Stewart said. The residents got out safely, he said.

The fire was under control about an hour later, Stewart said. About 80 firefighters from Westbury, Roslyn, Hicksville, Jericho and Mineola responded.

No injuries were reported.

“They’re going to have to reconstruct a lot of the roof structure,” Stewart said.

