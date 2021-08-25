Motorcyclist killed in Old Westbury crash, police say

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning when he crashed into a landscaping truck in Old Westbury.

The motorcyclist was heading south on Glen Cove Rd about 10:25 a.m. when he crashed into the front passenger side of the landscaping truck that was turning west on I U Willets Road, Old Westbury Det. Edward Kehoe said.

The motorcycle driver, described as a 30-year-old West Hempstead man, was going at a "high rate of speed" at the time and was thrown to the pavement during the crash, Kehoe said.

He was taken to NYU Winthrop Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:08 a.m., Kehoe said.

His name was withheld pending notification of family members.

The crash caused the motorcycle to split in half and rain debris on two other vehicles parked at the stoplight on Willets Road. Neither driver was injured.

The driver of the landscaping truck injured his wrist and was treated at the scene.