One dead after car-bus crash in Old Westbury, cops say

One person was killed after an out of service Nassau Inter-County Express bus and a passenger vehicle collided in Old Westbury Wednesday, Nassau police said.

The crash happened at around 4 p.m., said Nassau police Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun. Glen Cove Road is closed in both directions from Hillside Avenue to IU Willets Road, police said in a traffic advisory news release.

The name and hometown of the deceased was not immediately known. A NICE spokesman said the bus driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

NICE spokesman Mark Smith said in an emailed statement: "This afternoon an out-of-service NICE Bus traveling south on Glen Cove Road was stuck by a vehicle heading northbound. There were no passengers on the bus at the time. The NICE Bus driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. We are cooperating closely with the local authorities in their ongoing investigation."