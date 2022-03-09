TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

One dead after car-bus crash in Old Westbury, cops say

The scene of a fatal crash on Glen

The scene of a fatal crash on Glen Cove Road just south of IU Willets Road involving a passenger vehicle and a NICE bus.   Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Keldy Ortiz and Alfonso A. Castillo keldy.ortiz@newsday.com, alfonso.castillo@newsday.com
Print

One person was killed after an out of service Nassau Inter-County Express bus and a passenger vehicle collided in Old Westbury Wednesday, Nassau police said.

The crash happened at around 4 p.m., said Nassau police Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun. Glen Cove Road is closed in both directions from Hillside Avenue to IU Willets Road, police said in a traffic advisory news release.

The name and hometown of the deceased was not immediately known. A NICE spokesman said the bus driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

NICE spokesman Mark Smith said in an emailed statement: "This afternoon an out-of-service NICE Bus traveling south on Glen Cove Road was stuck by a vehicle heading northbound. There were no passengers on the bus at the time. The NICE Bus driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. We are cooperating closely with the local authorities in their ongoing investigation."

By Keldy Ortiz and Alfonso A. Castillo keldy.ortiz@newsday.com, alfonso.castillo@newsday.com

Nassau top stories

The antiviral pill Paxlovid is approved for most
'A very big deal': Pfizer begins COVID-19 antiviral pill trial for children 
The antiviral pill Paxlovid is approved for most
'A very big deal': Pfizer begins COVID-19 antiviral pill trials for children 
Developers of a proposed 18-unit complex at 249
Nassau IDA gives first approval to talks on potential tax breaks for Westbury apartments
Precipitation falls and a salt spreader coats the
Forecast: All-day snow, rain makes for messy roadways
Nassau police released this image of an Acura
Police: Photo shows getaway SUV in shooting, robbery
Traffic moves along Jericho Turnpike in Commack Tuesday.
We answer your questions on how to save gas 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?