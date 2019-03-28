Authorities freed the widow of famed fashion designer Oleg Cassini from Nassau's jail on Wednesday night after more than two months of incarceration in what marked her second jailing in connection with the battle over dividing her late spouse's nearly $60 million estate.

Marianne Nestor Cassini's latest imprisonment at the East Meadow facility followed her earlier six-month stint behind bars there that ended in November.

Records show a judge ordered Cassini's release. The widow's attorney couldn't be immediately reached Thursday.

Nassau Surrogate's Court Judge Margaret Reilly had ordered in January that Cassini remain an inmate until purging her civil contempt by working with the court-appointed receiver charged with gathering the assets of her late spouse's two companies.

Oleg Cassini, the fashion designer behind Jacqueline Kennedy's White House wardrobe, died in 2006 at age 92.

The battle over his estate first pitted Nestor Cassini against her late husband's two daughters from his marriage to 1940s film star Gene Tierney. Now she is battling his grandson.

The widow's second jailing for contempt followed what the receiver described in court papers as a "maniacal tirade" by the widow in January.

The receiver alleged Nestor Cassini called NYPD on the receiver as she tried to collect company assets at a Manhattan property with auction house employees.

The receiver said the widow violated a judge's order by showing up at the office and showroom space, spewed vulgarities and accused the group of trespassing and stealing her belongings.

The receiver, Garden City attorney Rosalia Baiamonte, said in court papers that Nestor Cassini threatened to "hunt down my personal home, break into it and steal my personal belongings," and tried to get her dog to attack Baiamonte.

The receiver also said Nestor Cassini claimed that day that she was "the sole owner" of Cassini's two companies and assets.

Judges have found otherwise.

In 2015, a Nassau judge awarded half the estate to Cassini's daughters and the other half to the widow.

But Reilly later found evidence the widow had moved estate assets into her own name and had been neglectful in her former duties as estate executor, ordering Nestor Cassini to pay more than $20 million to the estate.

Reilly originally jailed Nestor Cassini in May 2018 after finding her in civil contempt for not complying with an order first issued in 2016.

That court order compelled the widow to share business records, financial documents, computer passwords and keys with the receiver for the deceased's two companies, Oleg Cassini Inc. and Cassini Parfums Ltd.

More recently, Reilly found Nestor Cassini lied in court and in jail about her date of birth and Social Security number, with incorrect numbers apparently also used on tax documents, court records show.

In her latest jailing, Nestor Cassini was listed as 76, only months after she was listed as a 68-year-old inmate.

Estate assets include Jacqueline Kennedy memorabilia, worth an estimated $1.8 million, and about $50,000 in keepsakes from the late Princess Grace of Monaco, actress Grace Kelly. The estate also includes a 43-acre property in Oyster Bay Cove.