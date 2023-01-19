On Parade Diner in Woodbury fatal collision: One man killed, driver charged with DWI

Just after leaving a Woodbury diner Wednesday afternoon, a man was struck and killed by a motorist who has been charged with driving while intoxicated and vehicular manslaughter, Nassau police said.

Willem Specht, 62, of Woodbury, hit the 61-year-old pedestrian when he reversed his gray 2004 Infiniti sedan in the parking lot of the On Parade Diner on Jericho Turnpike around 2:32 p.m., police said.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead about 75 minutes later at a local hospital, police said.

"Just a very sad, unfortunate event," said diner co-owner Nick Krimitsos. "My thoughts and prayers go out to the family."

In addition to DWI and vehicular manslaughter, Specht has also been charged with reckless endangerment, assault and manslaughter. He is to be arraigned on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.