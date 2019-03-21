Nassau police will begin cracking down on motorists who park illegally in handicapped accessible spots on county properties.

County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder will hold a news conference Thursday at the Aquatic Center in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow to unveil details of "Operation Accessibility."

The plan calls for increased monitoring and enforcement throughout the spring of county lots, including parks and other facilities, searching for drivers parked illegally in handicapped accessible spots.

Curran, officials said, will also encourage other local municipalities to join in the crackdown.

Nassau residents with one or more severe disabilities that impair their mobility can apply for an Accessible Parking permit through the county website. The application must be completed by a practicing and licensed medical doctor.