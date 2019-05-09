Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder announced the formation of a task force to develop policies to combat the opioid crisis and its long-term consequences.

The eight-person task force, co-chaired by Ryder and Nassau County Legis. Siela Bynoe, will issue an action plan in 90 days that identifies the services and resources necessary to combat the opioid crisis that has claimed nearly 3,700 lives on Long Island since 2010, Curran said during a news conference Thursday outside the county’s executive and legislative building.

“We are gathering our best and brightest to develop a future-focused action plan that will address long-term treatment and education needs in Nassau County,” Curran said. “We cannot wait this crisis out. For every additional life we can save, there is another family that does not have to bury a loved one.”

Curran said she wants a “snapshot of what needs to be done” that identifies services necessary to fill gaps in existing programs and ways to enhance existing initiatives.

Ryder said the task force needs to focus on energizing public attention on the opioid epidemic. The Nassau County Police Department’s Operation Natalie, which used crime-mapping technology to identify drug hot spots, beefed-up enforcement and town halls to provide communities information about drug treatment and prevention, has been a success, Ryder said.

Nassau police used Narcan, the drug that reverses opioid overdoses, 746 times in 2017, 630 times in 2018 and 234 times so far this year, Ryder said, but attendance at the town halls has been sporadic and declining.

“You start to lose focus,” Ryder said. “The energy starts to drop off.”

Ryder said the task force will bring experts in law enforcement, health and drug treatment together to present Curran with a multipronged approach to end the opioid crisis.

“We need to get a report done that provides you, the public, a snapshot of what goes on, get a historical perspective, a current perspective and how we are going to move forward to finally combat and win this fight on opiates,” Ryder said.

Curran said the other members of the task force In addition to Ryder and Bynoe will be Nassau County Legis. James Kennedy, Assistant District Attorney Rene Fiecter, Omayra Perez of the Nassau County Office of Mental Health, Chemical Dependency, Developmentally Disabled, Keith Scott of the Safe Center and Steve Chassman of the Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence.

Scott said many people turn to drugs because they are suffering from untreated emotional wounds caused by physical abuse, sexual abuse and domestic violence. He said hoped the task force would focus on identifying and treating trauma in children.

“We need to start in the schools,” Scott said. “We need to identify kids who need mental health services.”